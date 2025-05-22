'It's wonderful. It's exciting': Hallmark returning to East Aurora for Bills holiday movie

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — East Aurorans are getting ready to showcase their quaint town once again!

"It is very homey and very warm. It will just promote more of that family feel and let others know what we offer here in Western New York," Elma resident Maria Olsen shared.

About 175 film extras will be replicating the 52-year-long tradition of "Carolcade" outside of Vidler's in the village. It brings a nostalgic, Christmas feel.

Spots filled up quickly but the Greater East Aurora Chamber of Commerce plans to update people, ahead of the June 9 filming.

"It's wonderful. It's exciting. There's going to be so much fun. There is a lot of filming that is happening here in the village, beyond "Carolcade". It's going to be a great time and you're going to be excited to see a lot of the cameos that are going to be in it," Victoria Sturman, Greater East Aurora Chamber of Commerce Executive Director said.

Not only has East Aurora been the backdrop for several Hallmark Channel movies, but so has Vidler's. Co-owner Cliff DeFlyer said the birth of "Carolcade" began right in front of the store.

"A bunch of Girl Scouts were singing outside of Vilder's store. My uncle Ed embraced that idea so the next year, he invited a bunch of his friends. After 2-3 years, it grew into 2,000-3,000 people, shutting down Main Street out front," DeFlyer said.

The store's nostalgic vibes, including the old hardwood floors and candy counters, are what keep bringing Hallmark back.

"We've been the scene for a lot of holiday love stories in the past but this is the first time a big production company like Hallmark has come here to do a holiday movie like this," Sturman said.

With the historic Aurora Theatre just a hop and a skip away from the store, it brings even more excitement to those in the theatre arts realm.

"For the local talent that will be featured in this is just wonderful. It just brings so much energy to the village and also with the theatre celebrating its 100th year, and West Herr being part of the theatre, to keep it in the community for more years to come," Tracey Duffy, Executive Assistant to CEO of West Herr Auto Group said.

Any positive investment in East Aurora is music to Kris Baranello's ears.

"We are big Buffalo Bills fans. Everyone is going to be watching it. I think it will be great for the community and Go Bills," Baranello said.

"The East Aurora, Elma, Western New York area, there's a special closeness and family feel that you can't describe. You have to experience it. Of course, Go Bills and Happy Birthday, Josh," Olsen added.