It's time to Check out Hunger at the grocery store

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — You can help solve the problem of food insecurity while shopping for groceries.

It's time for the annual Check Out Hunger campaign.

Starting this weekend customers of Wegmans and Price Rite can make a donation at the register to support Feedmore Western New York.

You may recall this campaign used to take place in late winter or early spring, but this year organizers decided to shift the fundraiser to help kickoff the season of giving.

Check Out Hunger runs through Thanksgiving.

This is Feedmore's largest annual fundraiser, and is critical to the support of its programs and services to those facing food insecurity.

