'It's their dog', Third Bi-Annual 'Blue Line for K9' raises thousands for BPD's K9 unit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department (BPD) hosted its third bi-annual "Blue Line for K9" event.

The public was invited to meet the dogs of the K9 Unit to see how they do their jobs defending the community.

Police Officer Stephen Mikac says the event is important for allowing residents to see and meet the police dogs who help keep them safe.

"They get to come out, they get to meet the dogs, the dogs that are protecting them and assisting us and protecting us as well."

He added that the police dogs don't just belong to the department, but to everyone in the community.

"It's essentially not our dogs, it's their dog. So, they should come meet their dog."

After showcasing the dogs' skills outside, the public was invited inside into the LECOM Center for a hockey game- but not just any hockey game.

To raise funds for the K9 unit, the Buffalo Police Department faced off against the Buffalo Fire Department in a hockey match.

All of the money from the tickets will be going towards the K9 unit in helping with purchasing supplies like bulletproof vests that can cost up to $3500 dollars.

According to Officer Mikac, the last Blue Line for K9 Event helped with adding a whole new member to the force.

"I needed a dog and this event paid for my dog, Radar."

Mikac got Radar two years ago, just after the last fundraising event.

"I love it, he's the best. He's the best dog. It's fun to be with him all the time."

In addition to ticket sales, the event had basket raffles that guests could participate in to further raise money for the police pups.

The last K9 fundraising event garnered upwards of $16,000 dollars.

This year, more than $10 dollars has already been collected.