It's the Westminster Dog Show for Cows! New York Holstein Spring Dairy Carousel returns

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — "This is our sport. This is our March Madness," New York Holstein Association Executive Manager, Patsy Gifford said.

50 years strong, the New York Holstein Spring Dairy Carousel is one of the largest cattle competitions in America, and this weekend, it'll be at the Hamburg Fairgrounds once again.

"Just to come and watch and see the outstanding classes. It's educational and a learning experience as well as competition and bragging rights," Gifford said.

This is a competition divided into age brackets. Early teenagers come in to learn more about the dairy industry as well as have youth competitions. It's a serious event. Honestly, you could hear a pin drop when you walk into the event.

"We have international professional judges coming from the United States and Canada, and they will have that job of judging the cattle and lining up the classes," Gifford said.

The event started Thursday, and runs til Sunday April 2.

