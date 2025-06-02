'It's the best job in the world': Mercy Hospital staff member retires after nearly 50 years of service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a bittersweet day at Mercy Hospital as staff came together to honor a woman whose career has spanned nearly half a century.

Over the past four decades, if you’ve given birth at Mercy Hospital or were born there yourself, there’s a good chance Mary Ann Murphy was part of that moment.

Now, after 46 years of service and over 90,000 babies, the longtime Maternity Director is retiring, closing a chapter that has touched generations of families.

“It’s the best job in the world, 46 years in the blink of an eye, it feels like yesterday,” Murphy said.

From tiny preemies to healthy twins, Murphy estimated that she’s helped deliver 90,766 babies, a number she said doesn’t surprise her, given how long she’s been on the job.

“I started off as a volunteer on the orthopedic unit," she said. "I was a candy striper on Monday afternoons in high school and that sparked my interest in nursing.”

Over the years, Murphy has seen entire generations grow and even return.

“Some nurses working here now were once babies I cared for,” Murphy said. “When they came for interviews, I’d ask, ‘Were you born here?’ and they’d say, ‘Yes, I was a preemie,’ and I’d say, ‘Yes, I remember taking care of you.’”

While she admitted the days could be long, Murphy said the reward was always worth it.

“When the day is tough, you can always look at these beautiful little babies in the nursery or in their mother's arms, that’s the part of the job that keeps you going,” Murphy said.

Others at Mercy Hospital praised her leadership and lasting impact.

“She created an amazing unit, hired wonderful nurses, and set the standard for the quality of care we aim to provide,” Lisa Voigt, nurse manager of maternity work at Mercy Hospital, said.

As Murphy steps into retirement, her legacy remains deeply rooted at Mercy Hospital in every nurse she mentored and every family she helped grow.

“I cannot believe today is the end of this part of my career,” Murphy said

For thousands, her work will never be forgotten.