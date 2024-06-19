Watch Now
'It's taken a toll': Hot temperatures make for hard work for some in Western New York

Posted at 6:47 PM, Jun 19, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday was another hot and humid day for Western New Yorkers.

Some had the day off for Juneteenth but not everyone.

Nick Renkas, a foreman with Grabber & Sons Landscaping, was trimming hedges at a Williamsville property: "We've only been out here for 30 minutes at this job site and you can already see it's taken a toll."

Volunteer firefighters in Amherst were taking part in a town-wide mutual aid training session at the Getzville Fire Hall Wednesday morning.

Training officer Steven Herberger said they decided to scale back some of the exercises, including a life fire drill, because of the extreme heat: "When we have a drill like this we adapt our plans based on the temperature, heat-related issues. Today we've got them in a pretty low-level turnout gear to be able to sustain that.”

There are few places hotter than inside a pizzeria during a heatwave. At Mister Pizza on Elmwood Avenue, the ovens were blazing at lunchtime.

Owner Anthony Franco says that’s just how you make good pizza: "550 degrees. And that's just constantly on, constantly on all day. We have six or seven ovens running at the same time. So it gets a little hot back here."

