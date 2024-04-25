'It's stupid': TikTok users worry ban could have big impact on Buffalo creators and businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — President Biden just signed a bill giving ByteDance, the Beijing-based company that owns TikTok, less than a year to sell to a United States owner.

If the company fails to do this, ByteDance will be prohibited from being on any app stores or outside sites that promote the app in the U.S.

The app has become a worldwide sensation, with more than 170 million people having created TikTok accounts.

Officials fear that the company may be stealing the data of people using the app in the United States.

TikTok has stated before that it has invested $1.5 billion dollars into protecting U.S. data to make users feel safer about data protection and privacy issues.

CEO of TikTok Shou Chew promises the company will keep fighting in court for representation, saying, "Rest assured, we aren't going anywhere. We are confident and we will keep fighting for your rights in the courts."

He says that TikTok has brought so many people together and will continue to do so. Many users in Western New York share the same sentiment.

Jessica and Tyler Stevenson have been able to use TikTok to advertise their small business, Hello Sweets, in Tonawanda.

"People like to see what you do on a day-to day basis," said Tyler.

After posting a TikTok and having it go viral, the app allowed the owners to interact more closely with followers.

"We also try to wear Bills stuff as often as possible so that people know where we are!" said Jessica.

They agree TikTok has revolutionized the way people use social media.

"I do think all social media is going the way of like shortform video," said Jessica. "Even now, I'm starting to post to other social media platforms, but I'm posting videos. I'm probably posting one to three-minute videos on every social media platform and those do better than the other posts."

But the ban could affect the way businesses like Hello Sweets function.

Because of TikTok, Hello Sweets says it gets customers of all kinds, but the app also helps them to advertise to the local community.

"We've had a lot of people discover us locally through TikTok too funnily enough," said Tyler.

"Everybody's on TikTok," said Jessica. "Even the people who won't admit it are on TikTok."

There are also concerns from individual creators.

Robb Bauer is gaining more and more traction for his salt creations on TikTok, going by his nickname "the salt guy." He started his TikTok account a year ago.

"I think one of my coworkers told me to make a TikTok, so yeah I did it. I put my artwork on there," said Bauer.

His follower count has been going up as more of his TikToks have "blown up."

What's his secret?

"I've just been sharing my work. I've been trying to do one of these once a week now."

Bauer also said that he understands why the government wants to ban the app when it comes to the security and safety of users.

Still, he plans to further show off his talent by investing in new equipment no matter what happens in TikTok's future.

"I plan to get a new GoPro!"

According to CNN, if TikTok doesn't sell before the deadline, users could possibly be cut off by mid-January. But that remains uncertain at this time.