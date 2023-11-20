'It's so rewarding,' Local artist puts Western New Yorkers on sticker scavenger hunt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you look close enough — you might be able to find one of many Buffalo-themed stickers hidden throughout Western New York.

Greg Culver of Hot Wing Designs is sending his neighbors on a sticker scavenger hunt, hoping to stir-up some fun while promoting his small business.

"How do I make it more fun? How do I make it more interactive," Culver asked himself while coming up with the idea. "Let's hide them [the stickers] around, and then I'll take pictures and post them on social media and see if we get some traction."

Culver illustrates, designs and prints these stickers from his basement studio. One of his most popular sticker designs features Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills quarterback, throwing various objects including pizza, a chicken wing or a box of Cheerios.

However, these designs aren't solely centered on the Buffalo sports scene. Culver has been battling stage four cancer since 2019 and has created a "sticker hero" series — including a sticker of himself as the Hulk.

"I've been shot in the brain eight times with gamma radiation," Culver said. "So the joke is I'm going to turn into the Hulk."

Whether it's donating artwork to someone who is battling cancer or putting his neighbors on a scavenger hunt, Culver said he's just hoping to lift someone's spirit.

"It really struck home with me — this is something so simple that can just give that little bit of extra 'umph," Culver said.

Culver is also hiding special stickers containing coupon codes for a "Buffalo League" hat — another brand designed by him.

"Having the creative outlet and being able to do this stuff and produce it ... and then having feedback from people, it's so rewarding," Culver said.

Click here to learn more about the scavenger hunt and check out Culver's artwork. You can also visit @hotwingdesigns on Instagram to find hidden sticker clues.