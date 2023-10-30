‘It’s so much fun’: Indoor trick-or-treating at Walden Galleria before spooky Halloween weather

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Hundreds of families headed to the Walden Galleria for this year’s Galleria of Treats, for a much warmer trick-or-treating experience than is expected Tuesday.

3-year-old Dominick Capozzi was one of the many kids to share this is the best part of fall.

“[I like] trick-or-treating, because I get candy,” Dominick said.

WKBW 3-year-old Dominick Capozzi dressed up at a T-Rex for this year's Galleria of Treats.

The American Cancer Society organized the event.

For just a $5 donation to the organization, kids could fill their candy bags to the brim.

WKBW Hundreds of kids enjoyed trick-or-treating at the 29th annual Galleria of Treats.

“This is such a great experience for us,” said Dylyn Harrison with the American Cancer Society. “We get to be out in the community and around families really spreading awareness.”

Many parents said celebrating Halloween at the mall one day early was the best way to avoid Tuesday’s cold, wet and spooky forecast.

WKBW

“With Halloween looking like it’s going to be nasty out, it’s just easier here than running door to door,” said Dominick’s mom Kristen Capozzi.

“We are debating [going out] because of the weather, but the kids are pretty young and this a perfect opportunity for them to get their trick or treat on [inside],” said Ingrid Young.

16 vendors took part in handing out sweets and treats.

WKBW

Takoa Hogue with Mary Kay Cosmetics shared that the Galleria of Treats is one of her favorite days of the year.

“It’s so much fun,” Hogue said. “I get to pass out candy to children, see their costumes and I get to dress up to so it’s a win-win situation.”

The event was scheduled from noon to 8 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.