'It’s scary': Reaction to Rainbow Bridge car explosion killing two people

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many people faced travel delays after late Wednesday morning Rainbow Bridge car explosion that killed two people.

Travelers like John Ramsperger flew from North Carolina to spend Thanksgiving with their families.

He tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person when he arrived at Buffalo Niagara International Airport his father wasn’t able to get to him.

So it took Ramsperger a while to get to his dad.

“One of the busiest travel days of the year that this had to happen,” he says. “It took me about 20 minutes from the terminal up to here on Genesee street and everyone seem to be patient. The police are doing their job. Dogs sniffing cars making sure everything is okay.”

His dad says he saw the Peace Bridge being closed off on his way to pick up his son.

“The bridge was already blocked when I left,” says John Juckema. “I saw police cars speeding towards the bridge. I saw the tractor trailers backed up.”

But there were other travelers that were heading to the Peace Bridge saying the unknown to this incident was frightening.

“It’s scary because you don’t know not knowing if it’s something terrorist,” says Marcia Linsky. “If it’s not terrorists because that always something that crosses your mind.”

Travelers on the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge also faced a long wait.

“If not we’re going to reevaluate and possibly have to go on a seven hour journey home, get a hotel, sleep in the car? Who knows at this point,” says Cindy Baldin.