'It's sad what's going on over there': Western New Yorkers react to Israel-Palestine conflict

BUFFALO, NY — On Monday, the Jewish Community Center in Getzville held a vigil to stand in solidarity with the people of Israel following the recent attacks.

Israel-Palestine is one of the most complicated geopolitical issues on the planet if not the most complicated one.

To learn more 7 News went to the JCC where reporter Jaurdyn Johnson met with Israeli and former IDF officer Gon Erez.

He says he's praying for his friends and family back home.

"You hear some people that are found alive luckily or you have others confirmed dead or kidnapped, some of them close friends. In this situation, everyone knows someone who got killed or kidnapped."

Those in Palestine are reeling as well.

7 News met with Palestinian-American Ala Khalil at his mother's restaurant.

Khalil says he has friends and family in the Gaza Strip -- and they're concerned about the escalating tensions.

"I mean it's sad what's going on over there, I have not been able to sleep. But if something is happening in the Gaza Strip or the West Bank and no one in the world cares. This has been going on for 80 years and look what has been going on for the last few days"

The air strikes and attacks between Israel and Hamas have shut down airports in other cities near the Gaza Strip and Tel Aviv.

Causing many to be stuck in Israel like Father Christos Christakis with Annunciation Greek Church in Buffalo.

Father Christakis was at a conference with other church leaders and said he is safe in Jerusalem and far enough away from the fight and sheltering in a safe place.

He hopes to leave Israel on Thursday.