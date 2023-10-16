‘It’s sad because we need it here’: Rite Aid bankruptcy could directly impact Western New York shoppers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drug store giant Rite Aid has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will look to make changes to stay open that will likely affect Western New York shoppers.

The decision comes because of declining sales, growing competition, and hundreds of opioid-related lawsuits.

WKBW The sign outside of the former West Ferry Street Rite Aid has since been covered up.

The chain has already closed six different locations across the area, in Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Cheektowaga, and Jamestown.

“It’s sad because we need it here,” said Robert Sommerville who used to shop at the now closed Rite Aid on 291 West Ferry Street in Buffalo. “We have no drug store now… This was great here, now it’s gone and they’re just going to let [the building] sit.”

Sommerville used to get his medications from the Rite Aid on West Ferry Street, but when the store closed in May, he felt that he lost a regular stop in his community.

WKBW The West Ferry Street Rite Aid closed in May 2023.

Travel to a new pharmacy for the store’s former shoppers can take several bus stops and over a half hour of time.

“When I take the bus, it probably takes 45 minutes,” Sommerville said.

WKBW Robert Sommerville used to walk down the street to pick up his prescription medications, now his bus ride to a new pharmacy needs planned ahead of time.

“Everybody can’t go real far,” said another West Ferry Street shopper James Davidson. “There's not close places to go get pharmacy medications.”

“This was very convenient because it was closer to home,” Lorne Johnpier, who had shared his disappointment in the store closing with WKBW-TV in May. “Now I have to go way over to Niagara Street.”

Other shoppers could find themselves in this same situation, with Rite Aid’s recent decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

To help better understand what all this could mean for us here in Western New York, I spoke with an associate professor of marketing who studies consumer behavior at the University at Buffalo, Charles Lindsey.

“It’s a voluntary bankruptcy filing that allows Rite Aid to do some restructuring and close some stores.”

WKBW University at Buffalo professor Charles Lindsey shared his expertise Monday afternoon.

Lindsey says Rite Aid, and rivals CVS and Walgreens, provide services to areas that otherwise wouldn't have a pharmacy.

“They provide nice coverage for the area both in terms prescription drugs, but also think about flu shots and Covid-19 testing.”

So, what other options do you have if you were to lose your neighborhood pharmacy?

