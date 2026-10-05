ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — For years, Bills fans have parked their RVs near Highmark Stadium for the season, turning a patch of land across from the stadium into a seasonal gathering place.

Now, some of those RV lots are being forced to change how they operate as the Town of Orchard Park enforces its vehicle storage code.

Shannon Sam, who has spent years during Bills seasons at the property, said this will be the group's last season there.

"Sadly, it looks like this right now, and we have to take it down," Sam said.

The property owner received a notice from the town stating that code enforcement observed more than two RVs on the property on Sept. 18 and again on Sept. 21.

The notice came shortly after the Bills' home opener.

Under Orchard Park's code, properties generally cannot have more than two motor homes, travel trailers, camping trailers and certain other vehicles stored on the property for more than 48 hours during a consecutive work week, with exceptions for certain agricultural and approved business or industrial uses.

The town's enforcement comes as questions remain about why the rules are being applied to the seasonal RV lots now.

The Town Board moved to amend its vehicle storage and prohibited-use laws last year.

Watch: 'It's really sad': Town of Orchard Park cracks down on Buffalo Bills RV Lots

'It's really sad': Town of Orchard Park cracks down on Buffalo Bills RV Lots

For the people using the RV lots, the timing remains a source of frustration.

"It's not clear why we're being pushed out, and all these owners, not just this lot," Sam said.

Matt Sam said the group has tried to make the property a gathering place for Bills fans.

"It feels like we're being punished and we did something wrong when, as you see and what we do, we try to make this a community event," he said.

The seasonal campers say the lot looked much different earlier this month, when RVs filled the property ahead of the Bills season.

Tom Mericle said he first came to the property about a decade ago.

"We've actually become a family," Mericle said.

Now, the campers are packing up.

Campers and fans question why the town is enforcing the code now.

The Town of Orchard Park did not immediately provide additional information about the enforcement beyond the notice sent to the property owner.