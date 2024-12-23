'It's really nice': Buffalo families benefit from Resource Council of WNY toy donations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Resource Council of WNY recently collected hundreds of donated toys for children in Buffalo.

11-year-old Joshua Russell was one of the children who received a gift.

"My grandma didn't have to do anything or sell anything...to give us gifts," said Russell.

While he won't open his present until Christmas Day, he's appreciative of the gesture.

"Think it's really nice they're just here to give kids joy and stuff," said Russell.

He also goes to the Resource Council after school and takes part in the variety of activities they offer.

WKBW Brenda Hicks-Russell and her grandson Joshua

"Recently I've been sick, I had surgery, and so I haven't been out to do things I wanted to," said Brenda Hicks-Russell, Joshua's grandmother. "I'm a retired teacher, I have two grandkids, and so I'm also on a fixed income."

Hicks-Russell said this can be a tough time of the year for families financially.

"I think we would’ve been OK, but it makes Christmas a little more brighter, and I feel a little better of what I have to give the kids," said Hicks-Russell.