'It's really horrifying': Woman describes encounter with naked man in Amherst State Park

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police say they are investigating reports of a naked man who has been spotted in Amherst State Park.

Police say patrols are attempting to locate the offender and investigate the reported incidents.

India Oakes says she and her friends have encountered the man more than once.

"We were just dancing around, listening to music, singing, and my friend just kind of yelped and was like, Oh my God," Oakes told 7 News.

When asked for her reaction to these incidents, she said, "I felt sick to my stomach. It's really horrifying that I can't even just feel at peace in the park, without somebody lurking on you like that."

Oakes described two different encounters in her conversation with 7 News. You can listen to that full conversation and see the video her friend recorded of the man directly below.