'It's really good to be here,': Read it & Eat Book Fair supporting local businesses and FeedMore WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a chance to support local businesses, support a local charity, read a good book and eat good food.

The Read it and Eat Book Fair welcomed hundreds to Seneca One to shop around with more than 40 vendors for their second year.

"Building on this success, our second-year fair aims to enchant hundreds of book lovers and food enthusiasts, igniting inspiration and championing local enterprises," said Kimberly Behzadi Owner and Founder Read It & Eat.

Guests could take part of a charity raffle to support FeedMore WNY. All they had to do was bring one canned food item to get a chance to win some prizes.

"We already have four barrels which is a lot, sometimes we'll do an event for a week and have one barrel full...it's really good to be here," said Betsy Campbell, Volunteer Coordinator with FeedMore WNY.

Representatives from FeedMore say they got more donations than expected. Raffle prizes brought in $350.