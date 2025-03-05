'It's only going to hurt our veterans': After NOAA job cuts, more federal layoffs expected within Dept. of VA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Federal workers in Western New York are facing uncertainty as mass layoffs continue across key agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

One of those impacted is Alissa Ellman, a disabled veteran from Lockport, who was laid off from her position at the Buffalo VA Hospital last week.

“I felt a little disrespected,” she told 7 News.

She is among thousands losing their jobs in what the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) describes as a necessary restructuring.

“Many of the people they’re laying off are the breadwinners for their family. This income is the only source of income for their family,” she said.

An internal memo obtained by ABC News shows the layoffs are far from over. The memo outlines the VA’s plan to cut up to 80,000 more, aiming to return to 2019 workforce levels of 399,957 employees.

Congressman Tim Kennedy (D-NY-26) condemned the layoffs, calling them "despicable" and a direct attack on veterans.

“This is right in line with the Trump administration’s goal of cutting and gutting services for the people in our country, in this case, our military heroes, our veterans,” Kennedy said.

The layoffs aren’t limited to the VA.

NOAA, the agency responsible for monitoring weather, climate, and ocean conditions, has also seen hundreds of employees let go, including more than 100 within the National Weather Service (NWS).

Rick Spinrad, who recently served as NOAA’s top administrator, warned of serious consequences for public safety.

“When you lose someone in an organization like this, there's going to be an immediate erosion of services,” he explained.

Spinrad emphasized that cuts to the National Weather Service could affect how meteorologists receive and share critical weather information with the public.

“The ability for your broadcast meteorologist to get the information they need and to get answers is going to be compromised,” he said.