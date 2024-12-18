'It's OK to not be OK': Holiday event planned at the Statler to raise awareness about mental health

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The holidays are supposed to be a time of celebration but for many, it can be a difficult time of year.

Whether you're missing a loved one or living with mental health issues, it can be painful.

That's why an event is taking place at the Statler on Friday, December 20, to raise money and awareness about mental health.

Nick Revelas, President of the Revelas Family Foundation is working with Douglas Development to host the second annual "Not So Silent Night" Christmas party. His family's foundation has been raising money and awareness about youth mental health since his good friend Devin Waring died.

"It was our senior year of high school and it took us all by surprise," said Revelas. "It's a time in your life when so many people are struggling, so for us it was kind of how do we get in the schools and talk about mental health and for people that are struggling where do they go if they're struggling?"

The Revelas Family Foundation raises money for Horizon Health Services which helps young people who may be struggling.

"This event is all about getting the message out there," said Revelas. "It's very tough and I know the work is not done but if we do this event and if we're helping one person I've done my job."

Devin's Mom, Tracy Waring, is grateful for the support her family has received from the Revelas Family Foundation, Douglas Development, and Horizon Health Services.

"This was a month before Devin took his own life by suicide," Warting said while holding up a picture of her son. "He was on top of the world. He was a senior at Canisius High School. He was going into the Marine Corps. He showed no signs or symptoms of any struggles that he might have had."

Tracy said for a couple of years after Devin's passing she didn't want to talk about it.

"I just wanted to bury my head and sell the house and move away," Tracy said.

But then she and her family found support through Horizon and Revelas.

She hopes by sharing her son's story she helps others who need it.

"We want people to know that stand up and talk about it," said Tracy. "That there are struggles every day. People struggle. It's ok to not be ok. You are not alone. Whatever struggle Devin had he took it to the grave with him."

The "Not So Silent Night" Christmas party hosted by the Revelas Family Foundation and Douglas Development is Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Statler. For tickets click here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there is always help available.

