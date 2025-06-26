'It’s not sustainable': SNAP changes could cut off thousands in WNY, impact food pantries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A federal proposal under consideration in Congress could dramatically change how food assistance is funded and potentially leave thousands of Western New Yorkers without the help they rely on.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill” would shift more of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) costs onto states. Right now, the federal government covers the full cost of SNAP benefits, but that could soon change.

According to a briefing shared with FeedMore Western New York, the House version of the bill would cost New York State $1.9 billion. The Senate version is projected to cost over $2 million.

“I think it’s not sustainable,” said Collin Bishop, Chief Communications Officer at FeedMore WNY. “I don’t think those are prices that the state of New York could pick up.”

FeedMore already serves more than 165,000 people in the region, and Bishop said the need is only growing. The organization has seen a 16% increase in food insecurity since last year, and 46% more need compared to three years ago.

“Adding 22,000 people who have lost or have reduced SNAP benefits is really going to push us to an even larger number,” Bishop said.

He cited state estimates that more than 22,000 people in Western New York could lose or see reductions in benefits if the bill passes. The proposal would also expand work requirements, raising the age cap from 54 to 64, and—for the first time—impose time limits on households that include children.

“Congress would impose these limits on households that include children, while at the same time doing nothing to provide additional supports,” said Barbara Guinn, Commissioner of the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

FeedMore is speaking with federal lawmakers about this proposal.

Support for Families This Summer

At the same time, local and statewide efforts are working to ensure families — especially children — don’t go hungry.

No Kid Hungry New York, in partnership with the Buffalo Bills Foundation, has announced $200,000 in new grants to help expand free summer meal access across the state. That includes funding for eight school districts and organizations in Western New York:

2025 Summer Meal Grant Recipients – WNY:

Cassadaga Valley Central School District

Eat-in meals (Mon–Thurs); take-home weekend bulk meals; Wednesday distributions for non-enrolled families.

Eat-in meals (Mon–Thurs); take-home weekend bulk meals; Wednesday distributions for non-enrolled families. Chautauqua Opportunities

Daily breakfast and lunch through eat-in and grab-n-go sites countywide.

Daily breakfast and lunch through eat-in and grab-n-go sites countywide. Jamestown YMCA

Grab-n-go lunches and next-day breakfasts in Jamestown and nearby rural areas.

Grab-n-go lunches and next-day breakfasts in Jamestown and nearby rural areas. Le Roy Central School District

Multi-day grab-n-go meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Multi-day grab-n-go meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Pine Valley Central School District

Eat-in meals for enrolled students; grab-n-go options twice weekly at three community sites.

Eat-in meals for enrolled students; grab-n-go options twice weekly at three community sites. Pioneer Central School District

Eat-in meals Mon–Thurs; grab-n-go weekend meals distributed Thursday evenings.

Eat-in meals Mon–Thurs; grab-n-go weekend meals distributed Thursday evenings. Salamanca City Central School District

Daily eat-in and grab-n-go meals at two summer sites.

Daily eat-in and grab-n-go meals at two summer sites. Wellsville Central School District

Daily grab-n-go meals at two school locations.

No registration, documentation, or ID is needed for kids 18 and under to receive a meal. In total, more than 2,500 free summer meal sites will be open across New York State.

“Too many children in Western New York face hunger when school is out for the summer,” said Rachel Sabella, director of No Kid Hungry New York. “Thanks to support from the Buffalo Bills Foundation, these grants will help expand and innovate how families can access meals.”

