'It's more than just a gym', All women's bootcamp promotes compassion and empowerment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Seven years ago, Stessa Becerril started Distinct Boot Camp, for women and girls of all ages.

She's trained girls all the way from 12 years old to women in their 60s.

Becerril makes it her mission to come up with workouts and routines that allow for a mixture of different exercises that target different goals like fat loss, muscle retention and cardio.

She likes to keep it fun and fresh with a number of different exercises that keep members engaged.

"It's always different and I think that's something they love about it."

Being a wife and mother herself, she understands that her gym is a way for many of her members to come and unwind from the day.

"I'm just like any other mom out there, working her butt off."

Genia Myers Collins says that while the boot camp helps her get a good sweat in, it really is a place for more than just a good workout.

"Stessa really gives a personal touch. She's not just a trainer, if you're going through something or whatever, she's a person that you can talk to. She's a good listener, she gives good advice."

Cherie Maul says that the connection all of the women have with each other is crucial to being able to become their best selves.

"What we all have in common is that we love each other, we support each other. We know each other's stories, we know each other's struggles," she said.

"There's no judgment here and I wouldn't have made it this far without the community I have in this gym."

Becerril agrees that being able to relate with the members allows her to create workouts that will allow the women to work through their hardships while gaining not only physical strength, but mental strength.

"I'm able to kind of make that path easy for them you know, if they're having a good day, bad day."

Becerril says that because she is so close with the members, she can immediately tell what sort of mood they're in the minute they step inside.

"Because I have that personal connection, I can then correlate that and make it all work, you know, very, very smoothly. We really get along."

Kyisha Lindsay says she comes to the gym to help relieve stress from her job as a nurse.

"I work overnights, so after a 12 hour shift, I will leave from work at eight in the morning and come right here," she said.

"I come here whether it's to decompress, or to relieve some stress. This is my safe place to go."

"We all come in here from different streams of life. We all have a lot of things going on, we all have our own story," said Lisa Santiago.

"The vibe here is 'come on in, no matter who you are and let's just get better.'"

Women who are interested in becoming a part of Distinct Bootcamp can contact Stessa at her personal number (716) 381-1652 or visit the gym's website for more info.

There is also a Spanish version of this story available here.