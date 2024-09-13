'It's killing our neighbors & our kids. We're coming for you': Warning from sheriff to drug dealers

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Officials in the Southern Tier announced a major drug bust in Cattaraugus county. Sheriff's deputies say they seized suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, meth and more during an early morning traffic stop in the city of Salamanca. Officials say four people are in custody.

The drug bust happened less than 24 hours after sheriff's deputies posted a warning to drug dealers in the community saying quote, "We are coming for you," and adding that law enforcement and law-abiding citizens have had enough.

The message is also highly critical of current State laws and leadership in Albany, saying quote, "We will not allow the incompetence of our elected officials in Albany to handcuff our ability to protect our community."

7 New Journalist Lia Lando headed to Salamanca Friday to talk with the Acting Sheriff and residents.

Acting Sheriff in Cattaraugus County, Eric Butler says his department is trying to get a handle on a growing drug problem. He says more people are using and selling.

Butler has been in law enforcement and says he has never seen the problem this bad. "Fentanyl is the top of the list but the list goes on and on, fentanyl, heroin, prescription drugs, crack cocaine, cocaine...you name it," Butler says. He is warning drug dealers, "If you're peddling this poison here, it's killing our neighbors and our kids. We're coming for you!"

But Sheriff Butler says what he refers to as "absurd laws being passed in Albany" is making his job harder. He says, "Cashless bail, bail reform discovery rules have hampered our ability to effectively prosecute a state case. It's completely upended the system and again I'd like to believe it's not intentional but they hear us all crying about it. They hear us yelling. It's not just me but Sheriffs across the state. They're doing nothing about it," says Butler.

Residents also say something needs to be done. One told us, "Drugs are bad around here. They need to get tougher. The bail issue is terrible letting them right back out on the street." Another explains, "It's intense. I have a police officer in my family and he says you would not believe the drugs that come here and it's gotten worse."

While Butler is working to stop the sale and distribution of drugs, he also has this message for those addicted: "If you're a user and you're in need of help call us. We just got a phone call before I came down here. We're happy to help facilitate treatment. Hell, I'll drive you there myself."

