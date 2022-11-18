'It's just Buffalo man. We get snow': Cheektowaga residents react to first snow of the season

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York residents saw the first snowfall of the season on Friday. Many of the snow hit the Southtowns hard, including Cheektowaga.

If there is one thing that is common amongst a lot of the residents in Cheektowaga it is that Friday's weather is "typical Buffalo."

"I didn't think we were gonna get this much snow. Definitely a little heavier than I expected it to be, but nothing we can't handle," Patrick Craft said.

Craft was out shoveling Friday morning, and for him, he said it's nothing he can't handle.

"All things considered it was in the 70s last week, so you can't complain about that we were expecting a lot worse, so this is actually a pleasant surprise to not see actually that much," Jeanette Hofner, another Cheektowaga resident, said.

To no surprise, people like Hofner and Craft were not phased by the several inches of snow they received overnight and throughout the morning.

"It's just Buffalo, man. We get snow. That's about the worst we get," Craft said.

People enjoyed the snow so much, that some were out riding their bike and even sledding on their front lawn, like Hofner and her 4-year-old Maia.

"I love the snow I've been here my whole life. You know you have your days where you're like this is terrible. The cold I don't like. The snow I don't mind," Hofner said.

A few blocks away, Allayva Styer took it upon herself to clear our her driveway.

"At least it's not seven feet," she said.

She spent an hour shoveling just one half of her snow-covered driveway. She said it would take another hour to finish the rest. After the clean, she said she planned to reward herself with two beverages.

"Hot chocolate.. Maybe a beer," she said laughing.

With many now taking a break from all the shoveling, many of the Cheektowaga residents said they are ready to hibernate for the weekend.

"We're just gonna hunker down and stay at home," Hofner said.

With one thing in mind for some heading into Sunday.

"Go Bills," Craft said.

