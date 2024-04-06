'It's just a really good feeling': First plogging event of the year in Larkinville

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Running shoes and a garbage bag. That's the gear used by a group of community members who had a mission in Larkinville on Saturday: clean up, while getting fit.

"It's a great activity, you give back to your community by picking up trash and cleaning up the neighborhood, but you also get exercise," Dennis Brinkworth, CEO of Urban Run Group.

It was the first "plogging" event of 2024. The tradition hails from Sweden, combining the Swedish term for picking up, "plokka upp" with the english term jogging.

"It's just a really good feeling for everyone involved," said Brinkworth.

Some ran four miles, others did a two mile walk, all grabbed any piece of trash they saw and put it in bags to throw away.

After the run, ploggers got to have some fun at Flying Bison.

If you want to be a plogger, it's free to join them, they'll be at the Buffalo Marathon in May and on July 13, they'll do some plogging on Ohio Street, picking up trash along the waterfront.

