'It's just a blessing': Cheektowaga bakery Cake Crazy now serving Bills fans at Highmark Stadium club level

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills fans with a sweet tooth have a new reason to visit the club level at Highmark Stadium this season. Cheektowaga bakery Cake Crazy is now serving its baked goods during Buffalo Bills home games.

The bakery, which has been in business for 12 years, landed the opportunity after its owner, Shetice Jackson, researched the Bills' home game schedule and pitched to stadium vendor Legends Global.

"Then I just started researching to see if we could provide enough for the stadium and then I reached out to Legends Global and I pitched. I pitched the bakery and I pitched our cookies and they said yes," Jackson said.

For Jackson, an award-winning baker and Culinary Institute of America graduate, the new partnership is a milestone.

"It's just a blessing for my small business to be a part of something so huge in my community," Jackson said.

Among the items fans can expect to find at the stadium is one of the bakery's most popular offerings.

WATCH: Cheektowaga bakery Cake Crazy now serving Bills fans at Highmark Stadium

Cheektowaga bakery Cake Crazy now serving Bills fans at Highmark Stadium

"Fan favorite, our high school style peanut butter cookies," Jackson said.

Fans who can't make it to a Bills game can visit Cake Crazy at its storefront at 2525 Williams Street in Cheektowaga, where the menu goes well beyond cookies.

"We specialize in cupcakes. We offer between 12 and 16 flavors of cupcakes every day. We always have a nice selection of grab-and-go cakes," Jackson said.

The bakery also offers a year-round dessert that Jackson says sets it apart.

"I think we're the only bakery in Buffalo that offers sweet potato pie all year round. We offer sweet potato, regular sweet potato and sweet potato pecan, large pies, and the little baby tarts," Jackson said.

Cake Crazy products are also available at several local retailers, including Wegmans locations on Alberta Drive, Dick Road and Amherst Street, both Lexington Co-op locations, Imperial Market and Super Price Choppers.