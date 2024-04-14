'It's incredible to see all these kids': Oishei hosts NICU reunion for families and staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parents recall of some most stressful moments of their lives, waiting for their babies to be healthy enough to take home in the Children’s Guild Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Oishei Children's Hospital.

But what they take from those days are the good memories they made with staff members who helped them through.

On Sunday, more than 200 families and staff got to enjoy a reunion, outside of the hospital, to catch up and reconnect.

"It's incredible to see all these kids, we were sitting down with 17-year-old twins who were in the NICU and they're here today," said Becca Rumschik, mother of one-year-old Palmer.

Hannah Ferrera Becca and her NICU graduate Palmer



Rumschik had Palmer at just 27 weeks. She says thanks to the team at Oishei, she was able to take him home 60 days later, one month before his due date.

"It's so overwhelming but also so soothing," said Rumschik. "All that stress that we all went through, it's so nice coming into a room and seeing everyone with their healthy kids now because of that staff."