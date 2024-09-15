'It's important for us to be out here': Dozens come out for Spina Bifida Walk & Roll

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a day dedicated to spreading awareness and spotlighting all those with spina bifida can do at Cheektowaga Town Park.

"It's important for us to be out here and advocate, show people that somebody who's in a wheelchair or has a disability can do things just as well as others," said Nick Heilig, President of Spina Bifida of WNY.

Spina bifida is a birth defect that occurs when the spinal cord doesn't form properly. Around 1,500 babies are born annually with the defect in the U.S.

Locally, organizers say there's always room for people to join as they hope the community grows.

Tony Jones Attendees were all smiles at the walk & roll



"When we were growing up, this is before social media, before we knew about anybody, it was just a small group," said Elyse Carlson, who lives with spina bifida. "Now to see how many people come out and just to see how present people are is just wonderful."

