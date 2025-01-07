'It's humbling and it's an honor': NYSP appoints first-ever female Troop A Commander

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local law enforcement official is making history. For the first time in more than 100 years, Western New York has a female State Police Commander.

Major Amie Feroleto officially took the position of Troop A Commander. She will oversee all state police patrol and investigations across Western New York.

"It's humbling and it's an honor," Feroleto said.

She is the first woman to hold the position of Troop A Commander in the 107-year history of the New York State Police.

"It's not surprising because the percentages throughout the country are what they are," Feroleto said when asked if she was surprised to be the first woman in the position. "It's a long time coming and it's exciting to see and I'm here hoping other females will also go above me."

Major Feroleto has 22 years of service and experience across multiple Troops and roles and becomes the 28th Troop A Commander.

"The mission is the same: to protect and serve our communities but how we complete that mission has changed significantly," Feroleto said. "Technology has changed. AI has come along, body-worn cameras."

She said she plans to be as transparent as possible in her new position and accountability is also important.

"I'll be out there," said Feroleto. "I'll tell you what I know when I know it and when I can share it."