'It's happening everywhere!': New York State reports most flu cases ever recorded in one week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State is experiencing its worst flu outbreak on record, with more than 71,000 positive cases reported in the seven days ending December 20, according to the state health department.

The announcement came as families across the state grapple with the highly contagious influenza A strain that's dominating this year's flu season.

Jenna Stockman experienced this firsthand when her two-and-a-half-year-old son Declan came down with a high fever last Friday.

"I took his temperature at home, using both an ear thermometer and one of the surface thermometers and he was reading 103 to 104," Stockman said.

The usually energetic toddler wasn't himself when daycare called with concerning news.

"Friday, we got a call from daycare, and he woke up from his nap with a fever," Stockman said.

At pediatric urgent care, medical staff quickly confirmed what many parents are facing this season.

"They did a couple tests when we took him in, and sure enough, within minutes, they called us back and he had come back positive for flu A," Stockman said.

The diagnosis didn't surprise her.

"It's happening everywhere!" Stockman said.

Dr. Mark Hicar confirmed that emergency rooms are seeing an influx of flu patients, though the severity appears typical for seasonal influenza.

"Definitely, the emergency room is dealing with a lot of cases of influenza," Hicar said. "We don't think it's more severe than typical, but right now, we're kind of right hitting the peak right now."

This year's flu season is presenting some distinct symptoms that medical professionals are tracking closely.

"Higher fever, body aches, particularly in the kids, we're seeing a little bit more vomiting than usual associated with this," Hicar said.

Despite the record-breaking case numbers, Hicar emphasized that flu vaccination remains beneficial even at this stage of the season.

"It's still good. Everyone, if they've not been vaccinated yet, please get vaccinated unless you've already just gotten a natural infection in the last few weeks," Hicar said. "But if you haven't been infected and haven't got your vaccine, please get it. It does have some protection, but it's not a perfect match for what's going on out there."

For the Stockman family, there was a happy ending just in time for the holidays. Declan was feeling much better by Christmas Eve.

