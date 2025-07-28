'It's going to have a tremendous impact': Blessings in a Backpack coming to Ken-Ton schools

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A national food assistance program that helps fight child hunger on weekends is coming to the Ken-Ton School District.

It's called Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit that provides weekend meals for children who rely on reduced or free lunch programs at school. While cafeterias help nourish students Monday through Friday, weekends have a gap.

"If they don't have enough nutrition, they're in a fog," Ken-Ton Community Blessings in a Backpack Coordinator Shawn O'Hargan said. "They can't learn well or interact well."

O'Hargan said the need in the Ken-Ton School District is growing.

"We did a thorough needs assessment at all five of our elementary schools and found there was a true need," she said.

At Holmes Elementary, nearly 82% of students qualify for free lunch, the highest in the district. For many of these children, the lunchroom is their most reliable source of nutrition.

"When the weekend rolls around, many students are going home to empty pantries," O'Hargan said. "Children become anxious because they know they won't have enough to eat. That insecurity affects their performance, their mental health, and their ability to thrive."

The Blessings in a Backpack program will provide weekend food packs for students by school social workers, ensuring no child feels singled out.

"It's going to have a tremendous impact," O'Hargan added. "These children will now know that when they leave school, they'll have something to eat over the weekend."

The Ken-Ton hopes to feed 100 elementary school students every weekend, with a goal of expanding as funding allows.

To help launch the program, organizers are hosting a comedy fundraiser called "Laugh Out Hunger" on August 16 at the Elmwood Commons Theater.

"Our goal is to raise over $10,000 in one night," theater entertainment director Rob Lederman said. "It's a cause that helps everybody."

For more information about Ken-Ton Blessings in a Backpack or tickets for the fundraiser, click here.