'It's exciting... a source of pride': Wojnarowski talks new deal between St. Bonaventure and WWE

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The St. Bonaventure community is beaming with pride following the big announcement that Bonaventure and WWE have struck a multi-year deal that includes a new legacy title and potential Name Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities.

"It's exciting and the reaction of our fans, our alumni base has been tremendous," said Adrian Wojnarowski, the general manager of St. Bonaventure's men's basketball team.

Wojnarowski says this all stems from a relationship he has with the president of WWE, Nick Khan.

"He was one of my agents at CAA back before he made the move over to WWE.

And so when I went back to Bonaventure in the general manager role, it was a conversation we started right away to create a partnership between St. Bonaventure, St. Bonaventure basketball, St. Bonaventure athletics and WWE.

Wojnarowski also spoke about some of the plans the university has for the belt with its sports teams and social media. You can watch the entire interview with Michael Wooten in the video at the top of the page.

St. Bonaventure joins other institutions such as Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU, Penn State, Texas and LSU with WWE legacy title belt partnerships.

