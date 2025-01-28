'It's emotional': Trini Ross prepares to resign as U.S. Attorney for Western District of New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Trini Ross, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, is preparing to resign from her position following the change in administration at the White House.

Ross, who has served during a term marked by significant cases, is in the process of cleaning out her office on Delaware Avenue. She has not specified her last day in office but is preparing for the transition as the Trump administration takes over.

"It's emotional because it's been a good term," Ross said, reflecting on her tenure. "I love serving the community and I love complex fraud cases."

Ross expressed pride in her accomplishments, despite the challenges.

"There are people in society who think they're above the rest of us...and I like to be the one to put it together and say not today sir you will not get away with that," Ross said.

Ross has handled numerous high-profile cases including the Buffalo mass shooting. She mentioned the challenges of dealing with cases involving overdoses, community violence, and human trafficking.

"Since I took office I have not had a vacation," Ross said, citing major cases like the assault on Congressman Lee Zeldin and the stabbing of Salman Rushdie.

As Ross prepares to step down, she advises her successor to "just do justice" and to focus on making the right decisions, even when they are difficult.

