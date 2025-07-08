'It's devastating': Western New York organizations prepare to assist Texas flood victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizations across Western New York are preparing to deploy volunteers and resources to Kerr County, Texas, in response to the devastating flash flooding that recently struck the area.

Among those on standby is the faith-based disaster relief group Eight Days of Hope, which is waiting for the official go-ahead from churches and local partners in Texas before sending teams to assist.

“The community has been devastated,” said Hannah Fletcher, Communications Director for Eight Days of Hope. “But more than any home or structure that has been damaged, the loss of life has penetrated the community so deeply.”

“As quickly as we want to move, it is a very delicate area,” she said. “These people are hurting more than their homes. They are still looking for loved ones, not just the girls at the camp, but people across the area are still missing.”

For Eight Days of Hope, this kind of work is not new. Fletcher said the team recently returned from a deployment to North Carolina and stands ready to mobilize once again.

Volunteers will not need to be highly trained to join the effort, Fletcher said.

“This would be a group of volunteers that would be less skilled, you do not have to have any specific experience,” she explained. “You do have to be over 16 due to the nature of the disaster, and we invite you to come serve with us, volunteering is free.”

Lockport resident Jason Lons is also preparing to head to Texas with the organization Samaritan’s Purse. For Lons, who has a young child at home, this mission hits especially close to the heart.

wkbw

“I have a four-year-old, so seeing that camp being washed away breaks my heart,” he said.

Lons recently returned from flood recovery work in West Virginia and is now standing by for the call to deploy again.

“We will be doing some debris removal, looking for residents' property in the debris,” he said.

Back in Western New York, animal welfare organizations are also stepping up. Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue is teaming up with other local animal rescues to collect and send donations for families and pets impacted by the flooding, and they’re calling on the public for help.

“Right now, they are in desperate need of things like mops, buckets, sponges, squeegees, brooms, things like that,” said Julie Starr, President and Founder of Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue. “Those are some of the things we are going to be sending back."

The devastating floods in central Texas have left families and communities in urgent need of support. Scripps News and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief to those impacted. Every dollar donated here will go directly to helping victims recover.