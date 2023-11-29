'It's definitely not what I wanted to do in the morning': Digging out in the Southtowns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some of you spent the day shoveling out while others didn't see any snow.

Lake effect leaving its mark on the Southtowns. Many schools were delayed or canceled but others remained open leaving some parents frustrated.

7 News spoke with students, a superintendent, and a resident who is used to the snow.

"It's definitely not what I wanted to do in the morning," explained Mayah Harris who helped her friend Jenna Yaeger dig out her car. They are both freshmen at Hilbert College in Hamburg where in-person classes were canceled Tuesday because of the weather.

"We actually just came back from Home Depot. We had to get shovels and things to clean off our cars so we could get her car out."

Area residents also got out their snow gear for the season.

Wayne Krieger has lived in Hamburg for 45 years and he's used to the snow.

"The first one is usually the worst because it's warm. The ground is warm and it just pushes the slush," he explained.

This first notable snowfall also impacted schools in the Southtowns. While some were closed or delayed, Hamburg remained open.

We spoke Michael Cornell, The Hamburg Superintendent and President of the Erie Niagara School Superintendent's Association.

"The first consideration is always safety. It was determined that it was safe to get everyone to school but it might be inconvenient in spots." Cornell said they have an obligation to keep school when it's safe for kids, staff and parents and he said that was the case Tuesday.

"There were a couple of neighborhoods in the Town of Orchard Park and Hamburg that didn't get a lot of plowing overnight so those were the inconvenient spots so there were certainly some parents who were a little bit aggravated."

When it comes to making the decision to close, Cornell explained, "I think just generally for school superintendents we try to make sure that we make the call by you know 5:30."