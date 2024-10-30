'It's dangerous. It's reckless': Erie County lawmaker looking to crack down on illegal street racing

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Legislator Michael Kooshoian recently introduced a resolution for stricter laws on illegal street racing in Erie County and Buffalo.

"The police have been great on the issue. The Buffalo policemen working with the sheriff's [office]. They've even used helicopters to try to track these things so my goal is to find something else another way to help them combat these issues," Kooshoian said.

He said the illegal vehicle sideshows, demonstrations and contests pose a risk to people involved and nearby.

The revving of engines is also a concern.

WKBW ATVs and motorcycles slowing down traffic on Route 5.

"The revving I think is something that bothers residents it's something that affects their quality of life in throughout the City of Buffalo," he added.

The legislation states that the laws and penalties around speed contests, sideshows and other related stunt behavior aren't strong enough, so this would up the penalty to a $500 or $1000 fine or up to 15 days in jail.

"And it seems to be that enough is enough. The quality of life is affected by it. It's dangerous. It's reckless," he added.

This legislation is currently in committee and eventually, Kooshoian said there will be a public hearing. His legislation will need to be approved by the legislature and county executive.