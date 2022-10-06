It's Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Here's what you need to know.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cancer is something that impacts all of us. Whether you know someone with cancer or have it personally, it's something that touches millions of people in the world at all times.

According to the CDC, about 240,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and 2,400 are diagnosed in men every year.

But of those diagnoses, it's important to note the mortality rates of breast cancer, especially in underprivileged communities.

According to The New England Journal of Medicine, black women die of breast cancer 40% more than non-hispanic white women. A lot of that can be attributed to the lack of access to resources that these communities may have.

"For many people on the east side of Buffalo, it may be a long ways away because getting here and getting into the system can be difficult," Dr. Stephen Edge said.

Dr. Edge and the rest of Roswell say they're committed to making screenings more accessible to every part of the Western New York community.

"We need to pay special attention to groups of people who are specifically trying to help people in less advantaged communities get access to screening for breast cancer, colon cancer, lung cancer, and other services," Dr. Edge said.

Click here to see more information on breast cancer and the steps you can take to set up a scan.

You can also click here to find Erie County's landing page on breast cancer services.