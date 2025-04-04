'It's best that we prepare': 17-year-old volunteer EMT pushes for self-defense training for EMTs

WEST FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — At just 17 years old, Clara Stucker is already making waves as a junior firefighter and EMT at the West Falls Fire Company, but her ambitions don’t stop there.

Stucker has set her sights on the intelligence field, yet she remains deeply committed to her current role, understanding the challenges and importance of her work.

“I don’t think people fully understand how mentally and physically draining it is to get out there at 3 a.m. and respond to whatever call we have to handle,” Stucker said.

Her commitment to her role has led her to advocate for something she believes is critical: she is seeking expanded self-defense training for EMTs.

Clara is currently working on her Seal of Civic Readiness project, which aims to make a lasting impact on the safety and preparedness of EMTs and firefighters. Her goal is to introduce a self-defense program tailored specifically to the unique challenges that first responders face.

“It’s a volatile field; you don’t know what you’re going to encounter, and without proper training, it not only endangers the first responders but also the patient," Stucker said. "Without basic self-defense skills, we may have to rely on excessive or lethal force.”

The need for such training is pressing. According to a report by Workers Compensation,assaults on EMTs in New York more than doubled between 2018 and 2021, rising from 163 to 386.

“You see it across the state, where providers in the city and other departments are being assaulted, this will help mitigate that,” Mark Wohlfeil, Chief of the West Falls Fire Company said.

Wohlfeil said he is fully supportive of Stucker's initiative.

“She started this, and anything she can do that she’s passionate about to ensure the safety of providers is really important to us," Wohlfeil said.

Brianna Wantuck, a supporter of Stucker’s project, has been by her side, reaching out to lawmakers and spreading awareness. Wantuck believes the initiative could also help alleviate staffing shortages by making the field safer and help reduce staffing shortages.

“If they’re promised that they’ll be kept safe and equipped with training to defend themselves, it will encourage more people to join," Wantuck said. "I know how much Clara loves this work."

Stucker’s work is only beginning. She’s headed to Albany next month to introduce her bill to lawmakers, hoping to secure legislation that will ensure first responders are better prepared for the challenges they face.

“As assaults do happen, it’s best that we prepare people to defend themselves,” Stucker said.