"It's been phenomenal" Mister Sizzles launches soft opening of new Hamburg location

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The popular smash burger and chicken sandwich restaurant known for its "Buffalo Since Always" slogan has now expanded to the Southtowns.

Mister Sizzles welcomed the public to its new Hamburg location on Thursday for a "soft opening".

A pop-up tent has been set up in front of the new restaurant at 1 Buffalo Street offering a limited menu for take-out and delivery while final touches are being made on construction.

"It's been phenomenal," said Chris Casas, Co-Founder of Mister Sizzles, "We are really happy to be a part of the village's restaurant scene. There are a lot of great restaurants around here,"

"We are thrilled," said Rick Saraf, one of the first customers to the Hamburg location, "The food is great and it's another thing to add to Hamburg. We have some great restaurants here, and Mister Sizzle is the latest."

During the soft opening, the Hamburg location will be open 7 days a week, Monday through Friday 4 pm to 9 pm, and Saturday and Sunday 1 pm to 9 pm.

The grand opening is expected over the next couple of weeks.

Mister Sizzles original location opened three years ago on Connecticut Street in Buffalo. A third location is in the works in Clarence.

