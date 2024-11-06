'It’s an important election': Cattaraugus and Wyoming County Voters share the reasons behind their ballots

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — As voters across Western New York submitted their election ballots, I visited Cattaraugus and Wyoming County polling locations to ask voters, ‘What issues are bringing you to vote?’

“Inflation. Everybody goes to the grocery store. Everybody goes to the gas pumps. Everybody wants those costs to go down,” Joseph Meier from Warsaw, Wyoming County said.

“We’ve got two small kids at home, and I just feel like their futures are on the line as well,” Katelyn Meier from Warsaw, Wyoming County said.

“It’s an important election,” Cheryl Suba from Franklinville, Cattaraugus County said. “Help the economy. I don’t know how these young families do it, because it’s so expensive, [for example], groceries and you can’t even take your kids to a fair it’s so expensive.”

“I cast my vote in defense of the unborn,” James Franclemont from Warsaw, Wyoming County said. “If I’m not going to do it, who is?”

“I think just not having the chaos will help everybody reunite, not feel separated anymore,” Sally Dallas from Franklinville, Cattaraugus County said. “People don’t even dare say ‘I’m a Republican’ or ‘I’m a Democrat,’ it has been ridiculous. I hate people being divided.”

“If we want to avoid World War 3, we need a leader that can keep us from getting involved in that,” David Schreiner from Warsaw, Wyoming County said.