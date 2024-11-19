'It's amazing what they do': Buffalo Bills host Thanksgiving Blitz at FeedMore WNY to feed 600 families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills hosted their annual Thanksgiving Blitz at FeedMore WNY on Tuesday, which provides 600 food-insecure families with Thanksgiving essentials.

"We pour a lot into the team, and they're giving back, I love it," said Kenny Smith who received food.

Former Bills players Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Jeff Nixon, Marlo Perry and Lou Piccone were on hand loading food into hundreds of cars. Each vehicle got a bag with a turkey in it, and a tote packed with rolls, pies, and canned vegetables.

WKBW Thurman Thomas, Jeff Nixon, Lou Piccone, Jim Kelly and Marlo Perry

"This is fantastic, it doesn't get any better than this," said George Emmons. "They've been a staple in this community for a long time, and we really appreciate it."

WKBW Hundreds of vehicles stopped by the Buffalo Bills Thanksgiving Blitz at FeedMore WNY on Tuesday

"It's very essential," said Karen Dungan. "It's hard for me to work, and get the money we need to do these things."