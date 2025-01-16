'It's amazing that we're finally waking up': Experts react to FDA ban on Red No. 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The FDA has announced a ban on Red No. 3 in food and ingested drugs due to its potential cancer risk.

This decision follows a petition filed by the Center for Science in the Public Interest, highlighting concerns over the dye's carcinogenic properties.

Doctor Sarah Mathis said Red No. 3, a synthetic dye made from petroleum, has been banned in cosmetics since the 1990s.

"It's amazing that we're finally waking up and advocating to take out food dyes in foods," said Doctor Mathis, emphasizing the need for natural alternatives like beetroot for coloring.

"The Delaney Clause says that any food additive that has been shown to cause cancer in humans or animals will not be allowed in our food," Registered Dietician and UB Assistant Professor Tegan Mansouri explained.

Doctor Mathis pointed out that synthetic food dyes, including Red Dye, have been linked to behavioral issues in children, noting that children may not metabolize these dyes well, potentially leading to aggression. Experts also highlight the importance of being vigilant about food ingredients, advising consumers to focus on whole foods like fruits and vegetables to reduce.

Doctor Mathis said she wants consumers to, "be your own advocate." She said to start advocating, looking at labels and learning about each ingredient to make sure it's safe.

Scripps News reports that food producers will have two years to reformulate their products, while drugmakers will have until 2028 to reformulate their products.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.