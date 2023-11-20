'It's already expensive enough': Legislation proposed to stop airlines from charging 'junk fees'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many of you are travelling for the holidays or perhaps you have family and friends flying in to see you. Depending on the airline you chose you might find yourself paying extra to sit with your kids.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Buffalo Monday to announce legislation that would prevent airlines from charging you so-called "junk fees."

David Thaxton and his family flew Southwest Airlines to Buffalo and said they didn't have to pay extra to sit with their kids. The airline offers priority seating for parents with young children. Thaxton said when it comes to sitting together it is, "critically important. You know we've got kids as young as 2, 4. A 2-year-old or a 4-year-old sitting alone on an airplane just isn't going to work."

Thaxton said all airlines should allow families to sit together without charging a fee.

Schumer announced the "Families Fly Together Act" to stop the so-called "junk fees."

"As families deal with the usual stress for the holidays, many airlines are going to be hitting them with deceptive and unneeded junk fees just to sit with their kids when they travel," said Schumer.

According to Schumer, six out of 10 major airlines still charge extra to guarantee you are seated with your kids.

"The majority refuse to commit to not charging the fees. Four airlines have committed; Alaska, Frontier, Jet Blue and American," said Schumer.

Steve and Rachel Mattingly flew into Buffalo from Chicago. They have flown a lot over the years with their six kids.

"I like to sit together so it's kind of important to me that way I don't have to worry about them," said Steve.

"It's just another way to get more money out of you and it's already expensive enough," said Rachel.

They also said they try to avoid airlines that charge extra for luggage.

"Over the summer we flew United and we had to pay for our luggage," said Rachel.

While Schumer's legislation doesn't address extra luggage fees, families 7 News spoke with said they are thankful someone is fighting to prohibit airlines from charging families extra to sit together.

"I think we've all been on a plane where a family is boarding late and kind of scrambling to sort out their seating arrangements and this will remove that for them," said Thaxton.

Schumer said the next step is getting this legislation on the DOT bill on January 19.