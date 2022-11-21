It's all hands on deck as the City of Good Neighbors take on snow removal

SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow, snow and more snow.

"Well this is my first attempt and I'm not going to be bale to get my car out," said Nancy Everitt, Kaisertown Resident. "It's too heavy. We can't even use our front door to get out. We're stuck."

With cars buried deep, street filled with slush and ice, residents off of Clinton Street in Kaisertown said there's a long journey ahead.

"Well just pace yourself," said Michael Kuzma, Kaisertown business owner. "I'm 63 no2 and don't over do it. Take constant breaks, go inside. If you're fortunate enough to have a young family member or a neighbor, pay him or her a few dollars and let them do it."

That is exactly what West Seneca Resident Anthony Cardenuto was able to do right off of Mineral Springs Road.

"I was out shoveling and this gentlemen that's doing the yard over here came by and offered to kind of help out and that's been great," said Cardenuto. "Then these two gentlemen, you know, were walking down the street and I said hey there's a fire hydrant how about digging it out. So they're helping with that."

"We're trying to make some money for our mom to get gas for the car so we can go places and get food or whatever and toys," said Elijah Fraizer and Isaiah Harris, kids helping shovel.

Finding helpers like Elijah and Isaiah is a great way to avoid the risk of over exerting yourself. While it may be hard to find a positive in the midst of the storm, one group of neighbors in West Seneca is find ways to smile.

"I mean it's just a lot of fun being out with the kids and seeing them play," said Amber Poredawendt, West Seneca Resident. "Obviously they're enjoying eating snow and sledding and snowball fights. So, it's been an awful lot of shoveling but the kids know how to make it fun."

So whether it's the kids reminding you to treasure every minute or a neighbor showing you that you're not alone. This storm has proven one thing.

"With out a doubt, City of Good Neighbors for sure," said Poredawendt. "Everybody's been great helping each other out and checking on one another."