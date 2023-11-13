‘It’s all about coming together’: Celebrating Diwali in Western New York

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Happy Diwali! Families across the world and right here in WNY are getting together to celebrate the holiday and welcomed all to join in their celebration.

Diwali is traditionally a Hindu holiday that symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness.

To showcase that, families leave small Diya lanterns all over their homes to make it as bright as possible.

WKBW One of the Diya lanterns lit inside the Raina family's dining room.

“It’s good over evil, it’s about knowledge over ignorance and just bringing positivity to our lives, minds and hearts,” said Nagendra Raina.

The Raina family in Clarence opened their doors Sunday night to celebrate this special day alongside them.

They shared what they do to celebrate with all their loved ones.

WKBW Susan and Nagendra Raina opened up their home to friends and family to celebrate Diwali Sunday night.

“Every single light in our home in on. We light up everything outside and inside,” said Susan Raina.

Some of their guests, like Sibu Nair, who is the Deputy Director of Asian Affairs with Gov. Kathy Hochul shared the best part is always one thing.

“The food, of course,” Nair said. “It’s all about coming together, eating together and sharing the culture and heritage of India and Hindus.”

In honor of Diwali, the governor had state landmarks across New York, like Niagara Falls, lit up Red, Yellow, Pink and Blue.

WKBW Gov. Kathy Hochul had 15 state landmarks, like Niagara Falls, illuminated red, yellow, pink and blue Sunday to celebrate Diwali.

The Raina family also encourages everybody, whether you’re Hindu or not to leave an extra light on to celebrate.

“Turn on the lights on in your home and ask God to come in and bless [your] families with good health, wealth and prosperity,” Susan said.