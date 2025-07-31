'It's about our dignity': Erie County rolls out 'Handle with Care' initiative

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County is taking a bold step to improve how first responders support people living with mental health conditions, developmental disabilities, or cognitive challenges.

The county launched the "Handle With Care" initiative, designed to give first responders vital, personalized information before they arrive on the scene, enabling safer, more compassionate responses.

“It’s about our dignity, our person and who we are,” said Mike Rogers, who lives with a disability and works for the Self-Advocacy Association of New York State. “For so long, people with disabilities were basically told that the rest of society makes decisions for you.”

Rogers, a longtime advocate, said Thursday’s launch marked a major step forward in his journey and a breakthrough for the disability community as a whole.

The Handle With Care program allows individuals, or their legal caregivers, to voluntarily enroll and submit critical details, such as behavioral triggers, calming methods, medical conditions, and photos. That information is securely stored and mapped into the county’s Computer Aided Dispatch system, alerting responders when they’re headed to an enrolled address.

“Police officers have guns, tasers, pepper spray, and batons; this initiative gives them the greatest tool, information," said Brian Ross, Commissioner of Central Police Services.

Ross emphasized the practical benefits of the system.

“Getting this information prior to arriving at a scene allows officers time to develop a strategy to help de-escalate a crisis,” he said.

The program is a collaborative effort, bringing together the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Central Police Services, the Department of Mental Health, and numerous advocacy groups like NAMI Buffalo & WNY and Self-Advocates of NYS.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the program reflects the county’s broader commitment to serving all residents.

“The idea behind this is to provide better service to the community, all our constituents, while ensuring that first responders have the information they need to handle each situation as effectively as possible,” Poloncarz said.

For advocates like Todd Vaarwerk, Chief Policy Officer for WNY Independent Living, Handle With Care represents what collaboration should look like.

“This is the example of how the disability community and the county should work together on programs that improve our lives and our safety,” he said. “It’s a major step forward.”

If you or someone you care for could benefit from the Handle With Care program, you can find more information by visiting here.