CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? The Griffis Sculpture Park Summer Festival is returning this Saturday, offering a unique blend of art, music, and outdoor adventure all set in the heart of the Southern Tier.

wkbw

For some, the area is familiar. But for others, like Ben Giddens and Tammy Sloan, who are visiting from Toronto, this event opens the door to a hidden gem.

wkbw

While they’re no strangers to the Southern Tier, the Griffis Sculpture Park is a first.

“This is the perfect combination of hiking and art, and being out in nature,” said Sloan. “It was way more impressive than what I would’ve imagined. It's a wonderful place to visit.”

The park features over 200 sculptures, creating a one-of-a-kind outdoor art experience, and during the festival, that art is accompanied by live music, food trucks, local vendors, and activities for all ages.

WATCH: 'It's a wonderful family-focused event': Fun awaits at Griffis Sculpture Park Festival

'It's a wonderful family-focused event': Fun awaits at Griffis Sculpture Park Festival

“It’s one of the more unique settings where you can really enjoy both music and a sculpture park simultaneously,” Nila Griffis, executive director for the Griffis Sculpture Park said.

“It’s such a family-focused, wonderful event,” Griffis said. “Our mission is to support the visual and performing arts, and it all ties into this one beautiful day.”

The festival draws more than 600 attendees each year from across the region, many of them returning year after year.

wkbw

“It’s a day where families can come out, lay out a picnic, enjoy the food trucks, the beer and wine tent, the free kids tent, just a great day to celebrate art, nature, and music all married together,” Griffis said.

Griffis adds that for families, the experience is more than just entertainment; it’s a chance to unplug and reconnect.

“It’s very appropriate,” said Giddens. “Parents are trying to get their kids outdoors these days, away from the computer, the television, and gaming.”

Griffis said the festival also helps shine a spotlight on the Southern Tier itself, encouraging visitors to explore beyond the park.

“We always hope people don’t just come for this event,” she added. “We want them to see all of our community partners down in Ellicottville. We hope they stay in local hotels, dine locally, and we hope they make a weekend out of it.”

The Griffis Sculpture Park Summer Festival takes place this Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

For ticket information and event details, click here.

