'It's a very special place': Rededication ceremony at the Russell J. Salvatore Patriots and Heroes Park

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday, hundreds gathered for the rededication ceremony at the Russell J. Salvatore Patriots and Heroes Park. The park is back stronger than ever after it was vandalized in March.

John Stiegler a Cheektowaga Navy veteran from the Vietnam era celebrated the much-anticipated event, honoring a space for veterans, first responders, and our neighbors of the past, present and future.

"It's a very special place," Stiegler said, "It never gets old coming here. I bring people that visit me from out of town I bring them here to see it."

Like many others, Stiegler was in shock to hear the news that the park was a target of extensive vandalism. Grafitti covered the tomb of the unknown soldier, statues were broken and a stain glass window was shattered.

"I was really, really mad. Disturbed," Stiegler said.

After half a million dollars worth of renovations, the park is back and better than ever. Everything has been rebuilt making Russell Salvatore's day.

"I'm ready to faint! How can this sad day when this happened turn out to be today one of the happiest days of my life? I can't believe it," Salvatore said.

The re-dedication ceremony drew in crowds from all over Western New York.

"I'm lost for words! I never expected to get this kind of respect from everyone," Salvatore added, "I could die tomorrow morning and I would be the happiest guy in the world."

A 20-year-old Lancaster man was eventually charged in connection with the vandalism in April, but Salvatore said he's moving forward from it.

"What are you going to gain by pressing charges? You know? Like I said, something good comes out of something bad," Salvatore said.