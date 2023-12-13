'It's a really important interaction': Santa for Seniors campaign kicks off Thursday in Chautauqua County

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A nationally-recognized campaign aimed at helping seniors who struggle with feelings of loneliness during the holidays is coming to Chautauqua County this week.

Volunteers with the Chautauqua County Office for the Aging packaged up and wrapped more than 200 gifts Tuesday to distribute to seniors. It's an annual labor of love called "Santa for Seniors," and the office for the aging told 7 News senior reporter Michael Wooten it means a little bit more to the people it serves.

"It is really more than the gift," said Dr. Mary Ann Spanos, director of the Chautauqua County Office of the Aging. "It's really about that visit — that interaction between the volunteer and the older adult who sometimes has no contact with other people."

Dr. Spanos told 7 News Tuesday the program got its start about 20 years ago when the office for the aging identified several older residents who were living alone and had no one to be with during the holidays.

The "Santa for Seniors" program will begin delivering holiday cheer to isolated older adults across the county on Thursday. You can learn more about the campaign in Chautauqua County here.