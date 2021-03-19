It's a match! University at Buffalo medical students celebrate match day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Excitement filled the air in a University at Buffalo parking lot. The new ceremonial site for medical students entering into their residency.

178 students will spend the next three to seven years training to become specialized doctors.

“Oh I'm so grateful to have matched," medical student Brendan Plotke said. "I’m going into pediatrics so I'm really excited for my future career.”

But these students are entering the work force after one of the most earth shaking health crisis’ in modern history. An experience that many of these students say will impact the way they see their careers forever.

“I feel like whole pandemic experience has really highlighted first of all the kind of responsibility we all have as carers," medical student Sara Diletti-Swenson said, "And it also highlighted the problems we have within the healthcare community. So I hope that going into residency, I can kind of try and right some of those wrongs.”

Archana Mishra, a professor at Jacobs School of Medicine believes these students have what it takes to overcome any adversity that may come.

“The pandemic has taught us a lot. But it has also taught us courage," she said. "And seeing how everybody huddled together to truly make a difference in the pandemic — they’ve had good role models!”

