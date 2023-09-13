‘It’s a long process to buy ammo’: Gun store owners share troubles on first day of new background checks

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — After days of little information, New York gun store owners finally saw what is asked on the new state ammunition background checks and experienced several hour waits to successfully complete them.

Despite being a licensed firearm manufacturer and seller, CEO/Founder of Escarpment Arms Joseph Olscamp’s own ammunition background check took one hour and 20 minutes to approve.



WKBW CEO/Founder of Escarpment Arms in Lockport Joseph Olscamp in unimpressed with the roll out of the new ammo background checks.

DD’s Ranch owner Dean Adamski is also licensed to sell guns and is a member of the Peace Corps; his wait for ammunition purchase approval was over 2 hours.



He applied for a background check to purchase a gun at the same time, and his approval to buy a firearm took seconds.

“Can it be done, maybe, but it’s a long process to buy ammo,” Adamski said.

"Get the system to actually work before stopping everybody from being able to buy their things,” Olscamp said.

Adamski added that he was surprised to see new required questions on social security numbers, occupations, and quantity of ammunition being purchased.

“I’m not against making sure things are out of the wrong people’s hands, but it’s very invasive what they’re trying to do here.”

WKBW Dean Adamski with some of the firearm ammunition for sale at DD's Ranch.

This newly adopted law was recently upheld by the US Supreme Court, much to New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s approval.

“This is just another way we can implement one of my highest priorities and that is the public safety of all New Yorkers,” she said in a press conference Wednesday.

WKBW

New York State Police said the questions they enforce on the background check were chosen by lawmakers, and that anybody in need of assistance can call their helpline 1-877-NYS-NICS.

However, Olscamp said when he called that number, he waited 3 hours on hold and still has major issues.

“Not all the accounts [at Escarpment Arms] are actually active yet. New York State hasn’t authorized [my workers] to do their jobs. Everybody else has tried to use the support line to get their accounts initiated and set up and were not able to get anywhere with it.”