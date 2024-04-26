‘It’s a great lifestyle’: Several organizations in Buffalo encourage to go eco-friendly in transportation 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several organizations in Buffalo encourage to go eco-friendly in transportation to help save the planet.

Jennifer White along with other cyclists at the Go Bike Buffalo Ride Reels event are raising awareness to go green.

“It feels so much better to burn calories instead of burning fossil fuels,” says White. “The movement and getting around with the power of my own body, it makes me feel healthy, it makes me feel happy and it’s a great lifestyle I save a lot of money biking over driving.”

The communications director of GoBike Kevin Heffernan says fuel-powered cars impact the planet.

“In Erie County, 40 percent of trips are less than one mile by car so we convince people you can walk that or you can bike that,” he says.

Other organizations like “Clean Mobility Buffalo” work toward a cleaner environment for disadvantaged communities.

“The clean mobility program focuses on bringing clean transportation to the East Side of Buffalo,” Nina Bronner of Clean Mobility Buffalo says. “Which is an area that’s historically negatively impacted by emissions and pollution and it impacts people’s health.”

Not too far from this event the National Drive Electric rolled in to inform people of the benefits of having an electrical vehicle.

Dave Otminski is with the national organization.

He's also an EV owner.

“I have owned an EV since 2019. Ev’s are good because they don’t use gas,” he says. “They don’t burn gas which is important for the environment and there’s less maintenance with the EVs. I own a Kona EV and I had zero break work done to it.”

Some may be skeptical about traveling far with an electric car, but others say not to worry.

“We always take a trip every summer to Six Flags in New Jersey and a trip like that is usually two stops,” EV owner George Beckinghausen says. “So the trip experience has been good.”

